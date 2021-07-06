41,740 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

