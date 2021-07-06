4,400 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

