4,696 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $2,006,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

