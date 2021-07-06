51,451 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $942,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $5,249,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 46.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.