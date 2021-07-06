5,249 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,309,698 shares worth $3,058,188,714. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

