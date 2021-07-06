$6.15 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce sales of $6.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

