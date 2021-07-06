$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $243.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

