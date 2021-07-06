6,560 Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

