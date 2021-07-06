6,570 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DNLI stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

