$770.47 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $770.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.30 million and the highest is $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 366,718 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. 16,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,099. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

