7,826 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $2,761,353. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

