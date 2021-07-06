AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

