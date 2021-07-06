ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 28.25.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

