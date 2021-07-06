Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.53% of Acer Therapeutics worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,071. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

