Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ACRHF stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

