adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

