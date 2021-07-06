Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $7.26 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $59,717.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015922 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,604,718 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

