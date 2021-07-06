Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $23,778,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

