Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 406,114 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $39.61.
The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $6,960,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
