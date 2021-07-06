Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 406,114 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $39.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $6,960,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

