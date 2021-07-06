Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,331,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

