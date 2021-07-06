Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

