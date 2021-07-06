Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Price Up 4%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.16 and last traded at $162.16. Approximately 2,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

