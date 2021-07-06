AGF Investments Inc. Buys 8,125 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

