AGF Investments Inc. Has $903,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NYSE:NSC opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

