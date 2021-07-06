AGF Investments Inc. Has $960,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 138.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

