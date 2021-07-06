AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,154 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

