AGF Investments Inc. Sells 162 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 122,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

