AGF Investments Inc. Takes $804,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

