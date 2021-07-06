AGF Investments LLC Invests $34,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 339 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

