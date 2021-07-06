AGF Investments LLC Takes $38,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

