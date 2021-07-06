AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1,544.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.78.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.