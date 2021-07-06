Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

