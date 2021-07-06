Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airgain by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

