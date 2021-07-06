Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Critical Analysis

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Illumina and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 4 7 6 0 2.12 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $374.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.43%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Illumina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 21.30 $656.00 million $4.50 105.00 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 16.04 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 18.14% 14.81% 9.02% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illumina beats Akoya Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in various markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It has a collaboration agreement with Geneseeq Technology Inc. to develop comprehensive in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) NGS testing kits for cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

