Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.52.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.56. 662,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.33. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

