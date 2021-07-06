Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

