Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

