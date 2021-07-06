Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,542. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.40. The company has a market cap of $568.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

