Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.