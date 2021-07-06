Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

