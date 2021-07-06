Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

