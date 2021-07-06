Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 105,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 620,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after buying an additional 151,876 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,509.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 696.1% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

