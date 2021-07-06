Alpaca Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $731,204.00 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $731,204.00 worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 46.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00139700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00166292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.03 or 1.00318341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00921751 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.