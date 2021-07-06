Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $724,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,506.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,508.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,372.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

