AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $43,838,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VAC opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

