AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.