AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

