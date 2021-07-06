AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,146 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.