AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

