AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Groupon stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.86.
GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.
Groupon Profile
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.