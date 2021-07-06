AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Eventbrite comprises 0.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 4,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

